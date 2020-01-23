Senior Center’s Lisa Norton, Fischer Plumbing, Cascade Elite Gymnastics honored by MLTBA

Fischer Plumbing was the named the 2019 large business of the year and Cascade Elite Gymnastics was honored as Small Business of the Year during the Mountlake Terrace Business Association’s 2020 membership meeting Wednesday night at Voula’s restaurant. In addition, Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center Executive Director Lisa Norton was recognized as the 2019 Citizen of the Year.

MLTBA President Justin Elsner, who presented the awards, cited Fischer Plumbing’s work to support various MLTBA initiatives, including Trunk R Treat, Backpacks for Little Hawks and Brewers Night, In addition, Fischer “employees a number of people in the community and gives back in numerous ways,” Elsner said.

General Manager Terry Clinton accepted the award for Fischer Plumbing.

Cascade Elite Gymnastics was recognized for the numerous events and competitions it puts on, which bring people and revenue into Mountlake Terrace, Elsner said.

Citizen of the Year Lisa Norton, who was hired to run the senior center in July 2018, was honored for her work to develop the center’s programs and grow membership. Norton has also secured $34,000 in grants for the center.

Guest speaker for the evening was Snohomish County Councilmember Terry Ryan, whose 4th District includes Mountlake Terrace. Ryan talked about the county’s efforts to plan for growth, build its reserves in the case of a future recession and address drug-related crime through a new diversion program that gives offenders the option of jail or treatment.

He also discussed the new commercial airport at Paine Field. He assured those attending that while the airport will eventually grow over time, it would require additional Federal Aviation Administration review and approval to expand beyond the 24 daily flights currently allowed. Even so, he said that Paine Field ” will never be another SeaTac.” While someday a few more gates may be added to the airport, the footprint isn’t big enough to accommodate another terminal, he said.

“I view it (the airport) as an asset,” Ryan said.

— Story and photos by Teresa Wippel