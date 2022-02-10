Senate approves Liias-sponsored bill that would restrict sale of high-capacity firearm magazines

A bill to restrict the sale of high-capacity firearm magazines in Washington was approved by the Washington State Senate on a 28-20 vote Wednesday.

Senate Bill 5078, sponsored by 21st District State Sen. Marko Liias, prohibits the manufacture, sale, import or transfer of large-capacity magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition. The approved legislation does not ban the current possession of a high-capacity magazine.

The 21st District includes portions of Edmonds and Lynnwood.

“My community has seen firsthand the devastating impact that gun violence can have on families,” said Liias. “We need to act now to protect residents across the state from unnecessary harm, and limiting the capacity of mass shooters to inflict more damage on innocent lives is an important measure for our public safety.”