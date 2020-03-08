Seminar on brain health March 10 at Monarch Regenerative Medicine

Memory not what it used to be? Join Dr. Amber Content for a discussion on brain health Tuesday, March 10 at 6:30 p.m. at Monarch Regenerative Medicine. Dr. Content will be discussing what you could be and should be doing for better brain health, and also will cover ways to prevent dementia.

Monarch Regenerative Medicine is located at 23009 56th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.

Free B12 shots will be provided to anyone who attends the seminar (except those who have allergies or contraindicating medical conditions).

Learn more at Monarchregenmed.com or follow Dr. Content on Instagram @drambercontent.