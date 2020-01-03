Semi-truck rollover closes northbound I-5 lanes near Alderwood Mall Thursday

A semi-truck rollover on Interstate 5 blocked all northbound lanes near Alderwood Mall Thursday morning, causing traffic delays.

At 10:30 a.m., Washington State Patrol responded to a wreck near the northbound I-405 on ramp after a semi-truck hauling four large metal pipes flipped, sending wreckage across all northbound lanes. According to patrol spokesperson Trooper Heather Axtman, the male driver of the semi-truck was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett for non-life threatening injuries.

Three other vehicles were reported to have been damaged either by road debris or by the load being hauled. None of the drivers of the other vehicles involved were reported to have been injured.

The wreck is still under investigated, but Axtman said it is possible that the semi truck load possibly shifted or somehow came loose as the truck was merging onto NB I-5 from NB I-405.

The roadway was cleared a little more than an hour after the crash occurred and traffic was able to resume, Axtman said.

–By Cody Sexton