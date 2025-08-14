Selena tribute band to perform at Edmonds Center for the Arts Aug. 16

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

The Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA) will present 512: The Selena Experience as part of its Small Business Industry Night Saturday, Aug. 16 at 7:30 p.m. Local Chamber of Commerce members from across Snohomish County are invited to enjoy an evening of live music and community connection, with 10% off tickets using promo code SMALLBIZ10.

The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. and delivers a tribute to the late Selena Quintanilla, recreating the energy of her iconic 1995 concerts. The audience can expect to sing and dance to favorites like Como La Flor, Amor Prohibido, Si Una Vez and Bidi Bidi Bom Bom.

The band members include music director Carlos Vargas, Julio De Paz, Roberto Aguilar, David Barrera, David Vázquez and Keila Martinez as Selena.

“The band members all grew up with Selena’s music,” said Indy Bachu, the band’s agent. “They not only love her music but take it as a privilege to be able to pay tribute to her and everything she stood for.”

“We’re really delighted to have them here,” said ECA Executive Director Kathy Liu. “2025 is also the 30 anniversary of Selena’s passing, and it felt fitting to pay tribute to an iconic artist.”

Tickets are available now at www.ec4arts.org.