Security and safety a top priority for Tour de Terrace officials this year

After a pair of high-profile incidents in the Puget Sound area earlier this month, security and safety is of higher interest for this year’s Tour de Terrace festival that begins on Friday.

A July 3 shooting that left a 13-year-old Brier girl dead at Alderwood Mall and a July 4 accident involving a carnival ride in Oak Harbor that injured six may be on the minds of some attendees of the Mountlake Terrace festival this weekend. But Tour de Terrace officials, the Mountlake Terrace Police Department and the Davis Shows Northwest amusement ride company say festival goers can be assured that security and safety are of high priority during the festive weekend event.

Mountlake Terrace Chief of Police Pete Caw did not want to go into specifics about how the department will be patrolling Tour de Terrace this weekend, stating: “We are not going to discuss operational matters like security measures at this time.” However, Caw said on Wednesday that uniformed officers will be on site during the festival.

“(Our) message is to come out and enjoy this community event,” Caw said. “The Mountlake Terrace Police Department will be visible and approachable in order to make this a safe enjoyable experience for all.”

While the city’s police department will take the lead in providing security at Tour de Terrace, the festival is augmenting the police presence with private security guards “roaming the grounds” during the three-day event, said festival spokesperson Tisa Smith.

Titan Security, a private Seattle security firm, has been hired for the second straight year to patrol the Tour de Terrace site 24 hours a day for the duration of the weekend, Smith said.

While confident that the Tour de Terrace organizers have done all they can to make the event safe for all, Smith noted that “we can’t control the acts of a small element of individuals, but for the majority of people who want to come out and have a good time, we’ll be here for that.”

The carnival rides operating during Tour de Terrace always draw big crowds of enthusiastic funseekers. This year’s event will undoubtedly be no different. Pat Davis, one of the owners and operators of Davis Shows Northwest, said his company’s rides are certified safe and ready for the weekend.

“We’ve been inspected twice this year,” Davis said of all the carnival rides on site for Tour de Terrace this weekend, “and not because we had an incident but because we wanted to be.”

On July 3 in Oak Harbor, a swing ride tipped over with riders on it during the Independence Day carnival in Oak Harbor. Six people sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene. Davis stressed the ride that toppled was older than the ones in the stable of Davis Shows Northwest and is owned and operated by a rival company, Paradise Amusements.

While the mishap didn’t involve anyone associated with Davis Shows Northwest or any ride owned and operated by the family-owned Oregon company, Davis admitted it shines a bad light on the industry as a whole. “It’s a black eye to everyone,” he said.

“We are carrying on as usual but it was a topic at our weekly safety meeting,” Davis added.

All amusement rides operated in Washington undergo annual inspections by independent inspectors hired by the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries. Inspected rides receive a Labor and Industries-issued sticker near the ride operator station for riders to see. State officials encourage riders to look for that safety inspection sticker before boarding an amusement ride.

Tour de Terrace will open to the public at 2 p.m. Friday and run through 6 p.m. Sunday. Learn more at this link.

— By Doug Petrowski



