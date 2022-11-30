Second Washington State Patrol special enforcement Nov. 26 results in 142 speeding citations

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) last weekend conducted its second High Visibility Enforcement (HiVE) emphasis to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions, as well as intercept crime.

The criminal offense citations and arrests as part of the Saturday, Nov. 26 patrol on Interstate 5 in Snohomish County included 142 citations for speeding and 92 for aggressive driving.

Saturday’s efforts focused in and around the area of Interstate 5 from milepost 181 to 188 between Lynnwood and Everett, which WSP data shows has historically seen high volumes of serious injury and fatality collisions. The HiVE patrol was in conjunction with efforts across the state.

Future HiVE patrols are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17 and Saturday, Dec. 31.

The results from the Nov. 26 HiVE are as follows:

Speed stops w/ infractions: 142

Speed stops w/ warnings: 19

Aggressive driving w/ infractions: 92

Aggressive driving w/ warnings: 0

DUI arrests: 4

Other moving violations w/ infractions (cell phone, seatbelt, etc.) : 10

Other moving violations w/ warnings (cell phone, seatbelt, etc.): 5

During the HiVE patrol WSP had three vehicles flee when they attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Two out of the three vehicles that fled were not located. One of the three vehicles was seen exiting Interstate 5 into the city of Everett. The vehicle was later located in a parking lot. The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody without incident and booked into Snohomish County Jail for eluding.