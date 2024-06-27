Second Tuesday Book Group to discuss ‘The Little Paris Bookshop’ at MLT Library July 9

The Second Tuesday Book Group will meet in the Mountlake Terrace Library small meeting room at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 9 to discuss The Little Paris Bookshop by Nina George.

Copies of the book are available at the library’s checkout desk.

According to the meeting announcement:

Quirky and delightful, Nina George’s book focuses on Jean Perdu, owner of the Literary Apothecary, a floating bookshop. When a new tenant in his apartment building sets in motion events that force Jean to reevaluate his past, he finds himself floating off down the rivers of France in search of lost love, new love, and friends he didn’t know he needed.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.