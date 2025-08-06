Second Tuesday Book Group: ‘H is for Hawk’ at MLT Library Aug. 12

Join the Second Tuesday Book Group from 5:15-6:15 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Mountlake Terrace Library for a discussion on H is for Hawk by Helen MacDonald.

After the death of her father in London, falconer Helen MacDonald trains one of the fiercest avian predators to live, the goshawk.

Copies of the book are available at the checkout desk.

For more information about the event, click here.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

Contact Sno-Isle Libraries online for questions here.





