Second Terrace Talk of year focuses on middle housing June 11

The City of Mountlake Terrace’s next Terrace Talks forum is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 11, and will feature City Manager Jeff Niten talking about middle housing.

Niten will brief the public and answer questions on the latest updates regarding housing needs and new regulations, which include a middle housing code update and a housing action plan. According to a press release, the city is expanding and incentivizing development in the form of duplexes, townhomes and cottage housing. That work aligns with the Puget Sound Regional Council Passport to 2044, the Comprehensive Plan workshop series and meetings, and recent state legislation.

The event will be at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., and is also available for viewing online via Zoom. The meeting ID is 885 8228 0538. No advanced reservations required.