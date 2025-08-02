Second Saturday Dungeons and Dragons at Brier Library Aug. 9

Sharpen your swords and ready your spells for Second Saturday Dungeons and Dragons from 4-5:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 9, at the Brier Library.

Don’t have much experience with Dungeons and Dragons? You’re in luck, because the Brier Adventuring Guild is designed specifically for D&D-curious first-level heroes.

This program is intended for ages 12 to 18.

Registration is required to participate.

For more information and to register, click here.

The Brier Library is located at 23303 Brier Rd., Brier.

To contact Sno-Isle Libraries for questions, click here.





