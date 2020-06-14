Second round of small business grants available in Snohomish County

Snohomish County has launched a second round of small business grants, with a June 26, 2020 deadline to apply

The Snohomish County Small Business Relief, Recovery, and Resiliency (R3) Program has four main goals:

Help small businesses keep their doors open Protect local jobs threatened by the COVID-19 pandemic Support community recovery Increase resiliency of local businesses in our community

Through the R3 program, eligible small businesses operating in Snohomish County that have been adversely affected by COVID-19 will have the opportunity to apply for cash assistance to:

Increase resiliency Support recovery Help mitigate the impacts of revenue reductions associated with COVID-19

Snohomish County anticipates awarding eligible small businesses with a one-time cash grant of up to $25,000 through the grant’s administrative entity, Workforce Snohomish. Small businesses can follow the online application process to apply for a grant of $5,000, $10,000, $15,000, $20,000 or $25,000 based on justifiable need and business resiliency.

These grants are being made possible using federal and state grants to Snohomish County.

You can learn more and apply here.