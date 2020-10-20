Second round of MLT small business grants available

The Mountlake Terrace Small Business Relief Grant Program allows the City of Mountlake Terrace to award grants to businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and a second round of funding has been provided by the state and the Federal 2020 CARES Act.

Each grant will provide a financial resource to help a Mountlake Terrace business emerge from this difficult time by retaining and creating jobs, acquiring necessary product to stay open, and providing goods and services to the community, the city said.

Eligible businesses may receive a grant of up to $5,000. Funds can be used for operating expenses, including business rent or lease, payroll, utilities, inventory, marketing, and improvements necessary to meet social distancing or employee safety requirements. A 25% reduction in revenue (comparing 2019 and 2020) during a one-month period must be documented and submitted with the application. Any month from April 2020 through August 2020 can be referenced and documented in the application. Refer to the application (link below) for eligibility. If your business received a grant from the city during the first round of funding, you are not eligible to apply.

Here is an overview of the four-step application process: 1) Determine eligibility by reviewing the grant overview; 2) Gather documents required for submittal; 3) Complete the online application; and 4) Submit your application by Friday, October 30, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. Businesses selected to receive grant funding will be contacted via e-mail.

For more information, contact Lisa Plancich at lplancich@mltwa.gov or 425-744-6207.