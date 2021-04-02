Prep football: Second-half comeback gives Hawks 20-19 win over Royals

Posted: April 2, 2021 55

Freshman Zaveon Jones rushed for 120 yards on 23 carries and Senior Ethan Dunne added 83 yards on 16 carries as the Mountlake Terrace Hawks erased a second-half, 13-point deficit to defeat Lynnwood 20-19 and pick up their only victory of the year on the final night of the season.

Mountlake Terrace entered the game with a record of 0-4 and had been outscored by a combined total of 121-12 in those losses. It appeared as though the Hawks were heading for a fifth defeat when Royals junior running back Anthony Hooker scored his second touchdown in the third quarter to give Lynnwood a 19-6 lead.

The Hawks, however, weren’t ready to surrender. Jones rushed for an 8-yard TD a few minutes later to reduce Lynnwood lead to 19-12 heading into the final quarter. MTHS senior Ethan Dunne then scored on an 11-yard run with 6:41 remaining cutting the Royals’ lead to 1. Terrace decided to go for the 2-point conversion rather than attempt to kick, an area that the Hawks have struggled with all season. Jones was successful with a run up the middle, giving Mountlake Terrace the 20-19 lead.

The Hawks clinched the victory a few minutes later when senior Jai Nath forced a quarterback fumble and freshman Adam Wallis recovered the ball to preserve the victory for Mountlake Terrace.

Lynnwood sophomore quarterback Deon Baker had nine carries for 65 yards, including a touchdown run. Junior running back Anthony Hooker had 16 carries for 62 yards and two touchdowns for the Royals.

Both teams finish the season with 1-4 records. Both schools will return the majority of their players in the fall as Lynnwood only graduates seven seniors while Mountlake Terrace has 10 seniors.

Score By Quarter                                                                           Final

Lynnwood                                                     0- 6-13- 0                    19

Mountlake Terrace                                    6- 0- 6 – 8                    20

Scoring Plays:

MT- 1st Quarter-4:00- Zaveon Jones 5-yard run (kick failed)

LW- 2nd Quarter- 4:08- Deon Baker 21-yard run (kick failed)

LW- 3rd Quarter-10:36- Anthony Hooker 3-yard run (run failed)

LW- 3rd Quarter-5:55- Anthony Hooker 3-yard run (Deon Baker kick)

MT- 3rd Quarter-1:37- Zaveon Jones 8-yard run (kick failed)

MT- 4th Quarter-6:41- Ethan Dunne 11-yard run (Jones run)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-4; Lynnwood 1-4

Mountlake Terrace vs Lynnwood Head to Head Results since 2010 (Mountlake Terrace leads the series 7-3):

April 1, 2021                         Mountlake Terrace 20  Lynnwood 19

Nov. 7, 2019               Mountlake Terrace 30  Lynnwood 13

Oct. 6, 2017                   Mountlake Terrace 27  Lynnwood 9

Oct. 21, 2016                 Lynnwood 32  Mountlake Terrace 13

Oct. 16, 2015                 Lynnwood 49  Mountlake Terrace 28

Oct. 17, 2014                 Mountlake Terrace 66  Lynnwood 13

Sept. 20, 2013            Mountlake Terrace 30  Lynnwood 14

Sept. 14, 2012            Mountlake Terrace 42  Lynnwood 0

Oct. 27, 2011                 Lynnwood 21 Mountlake Terrace 20

Oct. 28, 2010                 Mountlake Terrace 43  Lynnwood 13

In other Thursday night football action, ​Edmonds Woodway defeated Meadowdale 27-0

Edmonds Stadium

Score By Quarter                                                                         Final

Meadowdale                                                 0 – 0 -0 – 0                 0

Edmonds-Woodway                                    7 – 7 -6 – 0                27

Scoring Plays:

EW- 1st Quarter-1:14- Steele Swinton 2-yard run (Jacob Sanchez-Arias kick)

EW- 2nd Quarter- 0:04- Cruze Colwill 19-yard run (Jacob Sanchez-Arias kick)

EW- 3rd Quarter-2:28- Steele Swinton 4-yard run (Jacob Sanchez-Arias kick)

EW- 4th Quarter-3:10- Steele Swinton 5-yard run (Jacob Sanchez-Arias kick)

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 5-0; Meadowdale 2-2

Edmonds-Woodway vs Meadowdale Head to Head Results since 2010 (Meadowdale leads the series 6-5):

April 1, 2021                                     Edmonds-Woodway 27  Meadowdale 0

Sept. 27, 2019                        Edmonds-Woodway 27  Meadowdale 13

Sept. 21, 2018                        Meadowdale 41  Edmonds-Woodway 20

Oct. 6, 2017                               Edmonds-Woodway 21  Meadowdale 6

Oct. 21, 2016                             Meadowdale 31  Edmonds-Woodway 14

Sept. 18, 2015                        Meadowdale 28  Edmonds-Woodway 21

Sept. 19, 2014                        Meadowdale 20  Edmonds-Woodway 17

Sept. 20, 2013                        Edmonds-Woodway 20  Meadowdale 14

Sept. 14, 2012                        Meadowdale 28  Edmonds-Woodway 14

Sept. 16, 2011                        Meadowdale 27  Edmonds-Woodway 7

Sept. 17, 2010                        Edmonds-Woodway 10  Meadowdale 7

 — By Steve Willits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME