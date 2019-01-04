Second Gateway Plaza meeting set for Jan. 15

The City of Mountlake Terrace will host a community meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 15 to present the conceptual design of the Gateway Plaza and gather additional public feedback.

The meeting will be at the Mountlake Terrace Senior Center at 23000 Lakeview Drive at 7 p.m.

Three preliminary design concepts were presented during a public meeting Dec. 11. The latest design combines these elements and will be unveiled at the Jan. 15 open house.

The Gateway Plaza is adjacent to Sound Transit’s Mountlake Terrace Light Rail Station on the corner of 236th and the new street just east of the I-5 off ramp, currently referred to as Gateway Boulevard. The city has contracted with Otak to design the Gateway Plaza. Since Mountlake Terrace is the first Snohomish County stop for light rail, this approximately 2,000-square-foot area will serve as a gateway to Snohomish County as well as the gateway to Mountlake Terrace for people exiting light rail at the station.

For more information about the open house, contact Recreation and Parks Director Jeff Betz at 425-640-3101.