Second day of school closures means more prep basketball games canceled

A second day of school closures in the Edmonds School District this week meant a second day of postponing local high school basketball games.

The girls’ basketball teams at Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and Meadowdale all had their scheduled games on Tuesday shelved after district officials closed down all operations due to snow and ice.

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks’ home game against Marysville-Pilchuck planned for Tuesday has been tentatively rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 18, at a yet-to-be-announced time. If the contest goes ahead, it will be the third game in a three-night span for the Hawks, who already have dates set at Oak Harbor and at home versus Everett on Thursday and Friday, Jan. 16 and 17, respectively.

The Lynnwood Royals-at-Arlington contest originally slated for Tuesday has been moved to Monday, Jan. 20, at 7:15 p.m. The Meadowdale Mavericks had been scheduled to host Oak Harbor on Tuesday but will now welcome the Wildcats also on Monday, Jan. 20, at 7:15 p.m.

The Hawks, Royals and Mavs weren’t the only teams affected by snow, ice, cold and school district closures on Tuesday; all 11 Wesco League girls’ basketball games scheduled for the day were scratched and postponed until later dates.

The postponement of the local girls’ basketball games on Tuesday came a day after contests involving boys’ teams from the three high schools had to be rescheduled from Monday, Jan. 13, to later dates due to weather-related school district closures.

Prep Girls Basketball:Tuesday, Jan. 14, game postponements (Edmonds School District teams)

— Marysville-Pilchuck at Mountlake Terrace (rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 18, time to be announced)

— Lynnwood at Arlington (rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 20, 7:15 p.m.)

— Oak Harbor at Meadowdale (rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 20, 7:15 p.m.)

— By Doug Petrowski