Second day of Chromebook distribution for Edmonds students

Thursday marked the second day of Chromebook distribution to the thousands of kindergarten-to-eighth grade students in the Edmonds School District; parents and students are picking up the laptop computers as the district puts together its plans to educate students at home while schools are closed due to COVID-19 concerns.

The distribution is taking place at every K-8 school in the district as students are getting the same Chromebook they use in their classroom.

Friday, March 27, is the final scheduled day of Chromebook distribution with school staff passing out the laptops from 8 a.m. to noon.

Edmonds School District schools, as well as all schools in the state, are closed through April 24 because of an executive order of Gov. Jay Inslee.

— By Doug Petrowski