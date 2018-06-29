Seattle Times: Washington’s Congress members, big businesses urge feds to help fund light rail to Lynnwood

Washington’s congressional delegation, its biggest businesses and its construction industry are urging the federal government to help fund Sound Transit’s light-rail expansion to Lynnwood, our online news partner The Seattle Times reported Friday.

Washington’s two U.S. senators and the seven members of the House of Representatives from the Puget Sound region wrote to Elaine Chao, U.S. secretary of transportation, citing her past statements and the full funding her agency has received from Congress in pleading for federal money that Sound Transit had been anticipating.

“For over a year at numerous committee hearings you have said DOT would follow the law, adhere to the will of Congress and execute Capital Investment Grant agreements that have received federal funding,” the congress members, eight Democrats and one Republican, wrote on Thursday. “We strongly urge you to keep the federal government’s promise to our constituents.” They requested that the agency approve grant funding for the project this fiscal year, which ends on Sept. 30.

