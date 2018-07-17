Seattle Times: ‘Deadliest Catch’ co-star, of Mountlake Terrace, pleads guilty to sexually assaulting teen girl

Reality-TV fisherman Edgar Hansen, a Mountlake Terrace resident, pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a teenage girl in September, but he’ll face no jail time under a plea deal quietly reached last week with Snohomish County prosecutors, our online news partner The Seattle Times reported Monday.

Instead, Hansen, 47, received a 364-day suspended jail sentence and was ordered to pay court fines and fees of $1,653, court records show. He also must undergo a sexual-deviancy evaluation and treatment and give a DNA sample to authorities.

According to a probable-cause affidavit signed by Baldock and filed in Snohomish County District Court last week, Edgar Hansen’s victim — identified only as 16-year-old “Jane Doe” — told her therapist in October that Hansen had sexually assaulted her at a Mountlake Terrace home Sept. 30. She repeated the allegation during a police interview, The Seattle Times reports.

Hansen is known for his career as the deck boss of the Seattle-based crabbing boat the Northwestern, skippered by his older brother Sig Hansen. The boat is one of several featured on the TV series “The Deadliest Catch.”

