Seattle driver arrested for DUI after hitting Mountlake Terrace police patrol vehicle

A Mountlake Terrace police officer sustained minor injuries after his patrol vehicle was rear-ended by a DUI suspect in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

According to Mountlake Terrace Police Chief Pete Caw, the officer’s patrol vehicle was stopped on the shoulder of southbound Interstate 5 at 220th Street Southwest when it was struck from behind at 3:43 a.m. Police from neighboring agencies responded to the scene to assist.

The driver — a Seattle woman in her early 30s — attempted to flee the scene after rear-ending the patrol vehicle, but her own vehicle was too severely damaged, Caw said.

Police officers from neighboring agencies responded to assist the officer. The driver was not injured and was reported to have been “highly uncooperative” during the arrest and DUI processing. She was booked on charges for DUI and resisting arrest.

The patrol vehicle was towed and is currently out of service. The officer was transported to Swedish Edmonds Hospital and is now resting at home, Caw said.