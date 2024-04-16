Seattle CityClub seeks members for regional Civically Engaged Youth Council

Seattle CityClub has officially launched its Civically Engaged Youth Council (CEYC), and is recruiting youth members from across the region to participate.

The council will include youth and young adults, ages 15-24, across Western and Central Washington. Led by its peers, the council will have opportunities to examine the value and impediments of free speech; discuss and learn about national and international issues of critical importance; and be challenged to discover ways in which they can actively participate in public life, Seattle City Club said in a news release announcing the new group.

The CEYC Leadership Team members are:

– Kellyanna Brooking (Tri-Cities), host – A Few Words

– Kellen Hoard (King County), student, George Washington University

– Brook Roberts (Snohomish County), emergency medical technician, American Medical Response

– Chirag Vedullapalli (King County), political director, U.S. Congressman Adam Smith

“This is a program I’ve wanted to do since I came to this organization,” said Seattle CityClub Executive Director and Edmonds resident Alicia Crank. “It’s time for Gen Z voices to be front and center in conversations involving politics, civic engagement and civil discourse.”

Seattle CityClub is recruiting members to be a part of the CEYC, which will include events, group outings and forums that are informed and led by the council and held across King and Snohomish counties. Upcoming activities include attending summer sporting events and crafting questions for the upcoming Washington State Debate Coalition debates set for later this year.

Anyone between the ages of 15 and 24 who would like to be a part of the CEYC can fill out this interest form.

You can watch the Civically Engaged Youth Council’s kickoff event from April 3 here.