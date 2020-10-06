Seattle author Ijeoma Oluo to give keynote address on race and mental health during Oct. 8 well-being summit

New York Times bestselling author Ijeoma Oluo will discuss race and mental health during her keynote address Thursday, Oct. 8 at a virtual health and well-being summit sponsored by Providence Institute for a Healthier Community. Her speech is scheduled for 1 p.m. with a Q&A to follow.

Oluo wrote the No. 1 New York Times bestseller So You Want to Talk About Race. Her talk is part of the Edge of Amazing — a virtual Western Washington-based Health and Well-being Summit.

During the summit, Oluo will discuss race, physical and mental health and how they work together. She will also discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and how it has brought huge racial discrepancies to light in the United States.

The summit will include expert panels and workshops discussing well-being research results in Western Washington, along with homelessness, opioids, climate change and more.

Oluo was named one of the Most Influential People in Seattle by Seattle Magazine, one of the 50 Most Influential Women in Seattle by Seattle Met, one of The Root’s 100 Most Influential African Americans in 2017 and 2018, and received the Feminist Humanist Award 2018 from the American Humanist Association.

For more information and to register, visit edgeofamazing.org. Tickets are $25-50.