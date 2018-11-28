Seattle-area home prices experience fastest drop in U.S.

Home prices in the greater Seattle area are falling faster than anywhere else in the U.S., our online news partner The Seattle Times reported.

Single-family home costs across the Seattle metro area declined 1.3 percent in September from a month prior, according to the Case-Shiller home-price index, released Tuesday. That follows a 1.6 percent drop the month before, and a 0.5 percent drop the month before that. No other metro area saw prices tick down more than 0.3 percent in the past month, The Times said.

Home prices are at $473,000 in Snohomish County, $335,000 in Pierce County and $334,000 in Kitsap County, all down slightly from the high-water marks set earlier this year.

