Seattle Antique Doll and Toy Club annual fundraiser in Lynnwood April 6

The Seattle Antique Doll and Toy Club will host an antique-and-collectable doll and toy fundraiser on Saturday, April 6 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Embassy Suites in Lynnwood.

The sale will feature antique-and-vintage goods and antique-to-modern dolls and toys. Doll and toy evaluations will be available for purchase by a licensed appraiser. Lunch and refreshments will also be available for purchase.

Embassy Suites is located at 20610 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. Admission for adults is $7. Proceeds from the annual event go to charities supported by the United Federation of Doll Clubs Inc.

For more information contact Joy Hill at 425-712-1575.