SeaScare Parade sails into Brier

Dancing with a skeleton crew at Brier’s SeaScare Porch Light Parade Wednesday night.

I have no count of how many people showed up to watch Brier’s annual SeaScare Parade Wednesday night. It seems like the entire city was there. As one observer noted: “What I like about this parade is half the people are in it, and the other half is watching it. So everyone’s involved.”

This man rode on his electric recumbent bicycle. “It goes up to 15 miles an hour,” he said. “But I’ve gone up to 25 before,” he smiled.

This was not your fancy-schmancy, glitzy Seafair Torchlight parade. In fact, you can decide at the last minute to be in the parade, round up the family and walk down the middle of Brier Road, parade-waving to your neighbors. Preferably, the general theme was to dress up as a sea creature, pirate, octopus or nautical/sea-related entity.

Molly in her own pirate ship.
A vintage firetruck representing Brier Terrace Middle School. The driver yelled to the kids, “28 more days till school starts!”
Bedazzling participants.
SeaScare participants on wheels.
The parade’s gone bananas, but in an a-peel-ing way.
Mermaid parade wave.
This man rode on a riding mower to the parade. “Sure beats walking!” he said as he zipped by.
Waiting for fair winds and following seas.
Brier City Councilmember Mike Gallagher, with Lucky. “He has to go out and say ‘Hi’ to everybody,” he said.
The Kenmore and District Pipe Band.

The approximately quarter-mile route began near Brier Library and ended at Brier Grocery. Participants included families on boats, kids on unicycles, classic cars, funky cars, the Kenmore and District Pipe Band, and even a unicorn.

Grand Marshal, Jason Drexel Weber.

A special highlight was seeing the grand marshal, Jason Drexel Weber. He is the owner and main percolator of Jason’s Java coffee stand going on 25 years now, and is much beloved by the community.

Following the parade, people gathered outside of Brier Grocery and Brier Pizza to see who would win a hunka hunka big salmon, courtesy of QFC grocery. The winner was Melody Swenson. I asked her if she liked salmon. She said with eyes beaming, “I LOVE salmon!” She couldn’t wait to locate her husband somewhere in the crowd to share the good news.

Melody Swenson won the big prize in the Salmon Derby raffle.

Nineteen kids then signed up for the pie-eating contest. They donned plastic garbage bags over their clothes, and surrounded two long tables lined on both sides with pies made of chocolate pudding and a healthy serving of whipped cream.

People tightly surrounded the contestants, pushing close to get a good shot of the sweet mess that was about to commence.

Each pie was made of chocolate pudding and whipped cream.
A mom holds her daughter’s hair during the pie-eating contest.

At the word “go,” the kids started eating the pies, which covered their mouths, then faces, then hair.  Some stopped to pause, some kept their heads down in the tin plates.

I’m sorry to say I didn’t catch the winner, as I was getting sympathy pains in my stomach and had to get through the crowd for air.

The Urban Renewal Project brought a mix of jazz, hip hop, and soul to the evening’s event.

Luckily, the Urban Renewal Project band started playing music, entertaining the crowd with their cool fusion of soul, hip-hop, and jazz. The hum of the music emanated, and people answered by dancing and swaying in the street.

The dinner crowd watches the parade pass by from Brier Pizza.

SeaScare has been a community tradition here for over 20 years, with a break during the pandemic.  From the smiles, laughter, dancing and many statements such as “Life is normal again,” it was clear Wednesday that people were ready to enjoy this celebration that is Brier.

— Story and photos by David Carlos

