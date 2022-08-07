SeaScare parade coming to Brier Aug. 10

Get ready for more summer fun as the SeaScare and Brier Realty Porch Light Parade comes to Brier at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 along Brier Road.

The parade theme is scary sea creatures, octopi, pirates, boats, and nautical or any sea-related idea. The event will feature a variety of participants including local classic cars, race cars, a couple of bands including the Kenmore and District Pipe Band, a free Brier Salmon Derby sponsored by the Fish Market at QFC with a drawing after the parade, a pie-eating contest for 20 youths ages 5-14, a book sale, food drive and also live music from The Urban Renewal Project.

The parade will include prizes and its route will begin at 232nd Street Southwest, just north of the Brier Library, and travel southbound along Brier Road before ending at 238th Street Southwest. Registration and more information can be viewed here.