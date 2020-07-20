Search set to resume Monday for man missing in Lake Ballinger

The search is set to resume Monday morning for a 23-year-old man who went missing in Lake Ballinger Sunday night.

The man was last seen swimming in the lake just before 7 p.m. Sunday, South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes said. Acquaintances called 911 after not seeing him for an hour.

South County fire crews arrived at the lake around 8 p.m. Sunday and launched a rescue boat, but after an hour of unsuccessful searching, called in the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office dive team. Divers called off their search around 11 p.m. and intended to resume looking for the man Monday morning, Hynes said.

Located between Mountlake Terrace and Edmonds, the 100-acre Lake Ballinger is a popular recreational spot for fishing, swimming and non-motorized watercraft. The main public access point is a parking lot, beach and fishing pier on the Mountlake Terrace side.

