Sean Hanchett: Public memorial set for Feb. 5 at Edmonds Waterfront Center

Sean Hanchett

Sean Hanchett, 32, from Edmonds, sadly passed away in the Snohomish County Jail of an undetermined cause on December 11th 2022. Sean was born to Mike and Peggy Hanchett in 1990. He attended Edmonds-Woodway High School where he excelled as a pitcher on the baseball team. Sean was known for his big heart, love of animals, and was always lending a helping hand. One of his favorite places to visit was Canon Beach, OR, where he spent several summers vacationing with family. His absence will be truly missed. Sean is survived by his mother and stepfather, Peggy and Ron Krause; his brother, Matt Hanchett; and his nephews, Miles and Colton Hanchett. A public memorial will be held at Edmonds Waterfront Center on February 5th from 11am to 2pm.