Se Habla Media podcast for Sept. 6, 2025

In this episode, Jaime and Diana share their top favorite spots to visit in Washington. From Eastern and Central Washington to the Olympic Peninsula, take a tour of some of the most popular places — with some of the best food— in our Evergreen State.
