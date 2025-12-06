Se Habla Media podcast for Dec. 6, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!
The worst enemy of a Latino is another Latino. Beyond natural differences and disagreements, believing a statement like this is true can be very harmful. In Washington, the spirit of collaboration among Latinos is stronger than in other places — and it should stay that way. Jaime and Diana discuss why it’s important not to fall into these stereotypes and what to do if we find ourselves doing so unintentionally.
