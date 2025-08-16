Se Habla Media podcast for Aug. 16, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support MLTnews!
This Se Habla Media podcast features NW communicators Iván Rodríguez and Zuleika Deciga. Creating commercials, shows, and products in #SpanishintheUSA requires talented people who speak the language. In this episode, we introduce Zuleika Deciga, a commercial voice actor who brought one of the first generations of #Siri to life, and Iván Rodríguez from @Oxygen Media USA, producer of @Chido TV and creator of many of the commercials you see on social media and TV in Seattle and Washington.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.