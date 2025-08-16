Saturday, August 16, 2025
Se Habla Media podcast for Aug. 16, 2025

This Se Habla Media podcast features NW communicators Iván Rodríguez and Zuleika Deciga. Creating commercials, shows, and products in #SpanishintheUSA requires talented people who speak the language. In this episode, we introduce Zuleika Deciga, a commercial voice actor who brought one of the first generations of #Siri to life, and Iván Rodríguez from @Oxygen Media USA, producer of @Chido TV and creator of many of the commercials you see on social media and TV in Seattle and Washington.

 

