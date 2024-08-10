Se Habla Media podcast for Aug. 10, 2024: Games and video games

Childhood memories of playing soccer with neighbors, riding bikes, and playing hide and seek are something many children today might not experience. Video games and online life have become a more attractive option. Se Habla Media’s Jaime Mendez and Diana Oliveros reminisce about some of these moments from their childhood and discuss the changes in children’s lives that technology has introduced.

The My Neighborhood News Network has partnered with Lynnwood-based Se Habla Media to share their daily Spanish-language videos and weekly podcasts — with English subtitles. Learn more about Se Habla Media in our story here.