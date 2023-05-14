Scriber Lake HS holding virtual information meeting June 7

Scriber Lake High School, an alternative learning school with approximately 200 students in the Edmonds School District, is holding a virtual information meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 7.
To register for the meeting, complete the form here.
Scriber Lake High School, an alternative learning school with approximately 200 students in the Edmonds School District, is holding a virtual information meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 7.
To register for the meeting, complete the form here.
Sign Up for Our Daily MLT Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.