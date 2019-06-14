Scriber Lake HS graduates 42 seniors, awards $175K in scholarships

Amid balloons, flowers, streamers and hundreds of proud parents, friends and supporters, Scriber Lake High School presented diplomas to the 42 members of the purple-robed graduating class of 2019 on Thursday evening.

In addition to all the pomp of graduation exercises, the evening at the Mountlake Terrace High School Theater was marked by a seemingly endless procession of scholarship awards to deserving graduates.

Ceremonies were opened by principal Andrea Hillman.

“When I think about this class, I think about movement,” she began. “Movement from largely overwhelmed freshmen to the full-fledged politically, environmentally and socially active adults before me today.”

Hillman went on to note the larger societal changes that have taken place over the lifetimes of this year’s graduates.

“Most of you were born in 2001,” she noted. “That’s the year Wikipedia was founded, the first iPod was released, the first Harry Potter movie hit the cinemas, and the year of the 9/11 attack. And there were no hashtags –- we called it the pound symbol then –- and social media didn’t even exist.”

She then introduced Edmonds School Board Director Deborah Kilgore, who offered advice for graduates as they walk their personal paths.

“Life is too short to not take the time to see yourself as the unique human being you are,” she said. “For every hill, there’s many ways to climb, and how you do it is a reflection of who you are. Some run to the top, some dance to the top, some slog to the top. Remember that the power is in you. Make the journey yours, and never forget that part of the journey is including those who travel with you. You are the future. We can’t wait to see what you will do.”

Class speakers included Kyra Wasbrekke, who reminded her classmates that “there’s no limit to your success if you work hard,” and Jocelyn Chavez, who shared that “I needed a vision; I never would have found it without Scriber.” They were followed by fellow student speakers Angelina Cruz Carmona, who stressed the importance of showing emotion as part of taking care of yourself, adding that “you can’t save the world if you can’t take care of yourself.” Speaker Zachary Laird added, “I could not have asked for a better high school experience. I had no goals or direction when I started, and Scriber helped me realize where I was supposed to go.”

The final student speaker was Tierney Lemieux, who reminded her classmates that “the future belongs to those who believe in their dreams.” She went on to share that there were times that she wanted to drop out, but “I’m so glad I didn’t.” In conclusion, she spoke of being “paralyzed by grief” over the devastating loss of her sister last year, and how the staff at Scriber helped her through this and to resume the path of her dreams to attend Edmonds Community College and the University of Washington. “Thanks to their support, I know my sister is looking down on me and approving,” she said.

Faculty speaker Marjie Bowker was chosen by the graduating class to address them at the evening’s ceremonies.

She began by speaking directly to the graduates, urging them to “recognize how far you’ve come,” and to “know that we on the faculty dream with you about how far you’ll go.

“Scriber is a very special community,” she continued. “Many outside of Scriber don’t know what it really means to be part of this. I call it being ‘Scriberized.’ Being Scriberized means your education has been personalized, and through this you become part of our community — our family — forever. We care about each other deeply, and that caring extends far beyond graduation. It will always be with you.”

Then began a series of scholarship presentations, with Superintendent Kris McDuffy presenting the Superintendent’s Scholar-Leadership Award with Heart to senior Bailey Frisbee — in recognition of her leadership, academics, art and “relationships with students and staff that will persist long after graduation.”

Next to the podium was Career and College Readiness Specialist Christoper Collins to preside over the scholarship presentations.

He brought up Rotary representative Kermit Sheker, who presented this year’s Rotary Scholarship to graduating senior Zach Laird in recognition of his dedication to bettering our environment, and how this reflects the Rotary principle of service above self. “Zach will do much for the world in the process he’s followed so far,” Sheker said.

Dorothy Standsberry was joined by Scriber faculty Chris Brown and Donald Christensen to award the Edmonds School Board scholarships, noting that the board awards five scholarships per year and that this year two of these went to Scriber graduates. Both went to Zach Laird, for a combined total of $6,000.

“Things get better because of Zach,” noted Brown. “He’s an amazingly caring person. He takes weight off people’s shoulders, he’s there for you. The same can be said for his relationship to our planet. I have no doubt he’ll play an active role in the healing of our environment. He can’t help himself, it’s just who he is. Nice job parents!”

Additional awards included a $5,000 continuing scholarship for four years to Monica Basham (who in a separate ceremony also received the Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary’s Hidden Award. Other honorees included:

– Michelle Cimaroli, Edmonds Community College Foundation Scholarship

– Tyler Defernez, Lynnwood Rotary Scholarship

– Brian Macedo, Everett Community College Scholarship

– Ruth Berhane (the VFW Post 8870 Freedom Scholarship)

– Reese Olds-Craig and Monica Basham (Hubbard Family Foundation Scholarships)

– Zach Laird, Masonic Temple Scholarship

At the conclusion of the scholarship presentation, emcee Chris Collins congratulated all recipients and noted that the total amount awarded to Scriber class of 2019 graduates comes to an impressive $174,950, “an incredible testament to the students and staff of Scriber.”

After a musical offering by graduating senior Bailey Frisbee, Principal Andrea Hillman took the podium to proceed with the formal recognition and presentation of diplomas to the class of 2019.

The graduates then proceeded one by one to receive their diplomas and pause for photos and congratulations from family, staff and friends.

After reassembling on stage, they were addressed by principal Andrea Hillman.

“Please stand,” she said. “It is my pleasure to formally certify the class of 2019 as graduates.”

Graduates switched their tassels, then filed into the lobby to receive congratulations from parents, staff, friends and well-wishers.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel