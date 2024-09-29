Scriber Lake High School information session Oct. 2 ​

Scriber Lake High School is holding an information session on Wednesday, Oct. 2 for those who want to learn more about the school.

Scriber Lake is a small, alternative-learning high school of approximately 200 students within the Edmonds School District, geared toward students who:

– Have struggled or continue to struggle in their current school setting.

– Would benefit from smaller class sizes.

– Would benefit from more one-on-one attention.

– Are experiential learners.

– Would benefit from careful monitoring of progress.

– Could use a chance for a fresh start.

Interested students and families are invited to attend an in-person information session at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 at Scriber Lake High School, 23200 100th Ave. W. in Edmonds. You can also watch a video about the school here.

The steps to apply to Scriber Lake High School can be found on the school website. The application process lets staff get to know students and helps their team provide a more personalized approach and support. Students start together in an entry class, which starts at the beginning of each quarter.

To learn more, contact the school’s counseling center at 425-431-7275.