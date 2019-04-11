Scriber HS authors to perform ‘Listen’ on stage April 15

Scriber Lake High School students will take to the stage Monday, April 15 with a performance based on their latest book, “Listen: Young Writers Reflect on Chaos, Clarity, Action and Balance.”
The performance will be at 11 a.m. April 15 at The Phoenix Theatre in Edmonds’ Firdale Village. It will be directed by Tim Smith-Stewart and Nina Williams-Teramachi, with stage direction by Maria Manness.
According to Scriber Lake HS teacher Marjie Bowker, who has been overseeing annual production of this student book for the past even years, the directors have adapted the stories for stage and the students will act them out in a process known as radical empathy.
“They play another kid’s role to see what it’s like to walk in his/her shoes,” Bowker said. “It really is spectacular, and this year music will be involved.”
Copies of “Listen” may also be purchased locally at Scriber Lake High School and the Edmonds Bookshop. It is also available from online sources. All proceeds go to support future student writing programs.
The Phoenix Theatre is located at 9673 Firdale Ave., Edmonds.