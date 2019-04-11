Scriber HS authors to perform ‘Listen’ on stage April 15

According to Scriber Lake HS teacher Marjie Bowker, who has been overseeing annual production of this student book for the past even years, the directors have adapted the stories for stage and the students will act them out in a process known as radical empathy.

“They play another kid’s role to see what it’s like to walk in his/her shoes,” Bowker said. “It really is spectacular, and this year music will be involved.”