Scrap metal donation fundraiser at Mountlake Terrace HS May 31

The Mountlake Terrace High School Music Boosters want your metal for their annual scrap metal donation fundraiser Saturday, May 31.

Bed frames, lawn mowers, water heaters, cell phones, bicycles and microwaves are among the items being accepted. You can drop off your unwanted items at the Mountlake Terrace High School parking lot between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Volunteers will be on site to help you unload your materials.

You can view a list of acceptable items on the Music Boosters website. For the most part, if it’s made of metal, it is acceptable. Computer screens, TV screens or propane tanks will not be accepted.

All proceeds will benefit the MTHS music program.