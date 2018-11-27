Scouts, Carstar Collision and city partner on new Candy Cane Park swing set

A Girl Scout troop and an Eagle Scout candidate had excellent ideas for their projects to earn awards at about the same time this year. Girl Scout Troop 41246 — including Stephanie Kha, Neeva Shrestha, Holland Hornaday, and Jessie Tong with Troop Leader Heather Margo — were working for their Silver Award and decided to paint a new swing set to be installed at Terrace Creek Park. The troop wanted to keep the park’s “Candy Cane” theme, so they taped and masked the swing set and Carstar Collision donated a professional red and white striped paint job for the set.

At about the same time, Eagle Scout candidate Jared Popelka wanted to do a park project for his Eagle candidacy. He submitted a project to assist the city to install the new swing set. The old swing set was removed and city staff worked with Jared to install the newly painted equipment on Sunday, Nov.18. Jared worked with approximately 25 volunteer Boy Scouts and parents to complete the installation. After the concrete was set, Jared returned with his team to hang the swings on Nov. 25.

Terrace Creek Park was established not too long after the city’s incorporation in November 1954. The first play structure set in the park was painted with red and white stripes. Then in 1956, the Lady Lions Club donated two new metal play structures consisting of a swing set and a two-level climber, making sure to keep the red and white painted theme. The children at the time affectionately called the park “Candy Cane Park” and as they grew up, their children continued the tradition.

The play equipment has been replaced a few times over the years; however, finding commercially available “Candy Cane” painted structures became difficult. The old swing set had reached the end of its useful life span, so the city purchased a red arch swing set to replace the aging set in 2018. Now a long-time tradition can continue thanks to a great volunteer effort and support from Carstar Collision.

