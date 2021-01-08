Scout troops continue to offer Christmas tree recycling this weekend

Area scout troops this weekend will continue collecting Christmas trees for recycling. Here’s the latest roundup of the dates and times of service offered by various troops as a fundraising activity:
Troop 319 and 312
Two locations:
– QFC Grocery at 196th Street Southwest and 76th Avenue West
– Edmonds United Methodist Church, 828 Caspers St.
Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 9-10 from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Please remove all decorations and tinsel since the trees will be chipped. They can’t accept flocked trees.
~ ~ ~ ~
Troop 300
St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 21405 82nd Pl. W., in Edmonds, near Five Corners.
Saturday, Jan. 9 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 10 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
~ ~ ~ ~
Troop 304
The troop will be staffing a drop-off site at 188th Street Southwest and 44th Avenue West (across from the Lynnwood Recreation Center)
Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 9 and 10, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Tree chipping donated by ecotreeNW. For more information, call Nick at 425-967-8228.