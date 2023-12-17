Scout Troop 49 offering Christmas tree recycling in January

Scout Troop 49 is once again offering Christmas tree recycling to the greater Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Brier communities, with both a curbside tree pick-up or dropoff sites.
People can use this link to sign up for a date and time to have their tree picked-up, or can drop it off at the locations below.
Trees will be accepted between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 6-7 at the Alderwood Boys and Girls Club, 19719 24th Ave. W., Lynnwood.
Trees may also be dropped off at Safeway in Mountlake Terrace on Saturday, Jan. 6 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. only. That address is 4301 212th St. S.W.,
Mountlake Terrace.
