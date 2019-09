Michelle Cuykendall with SCORE will be the featured speaker at the Wednesday, Sept. 18, meeting of the Mountlake Terrace Business Association, held from noon-1 p.m. in the Council Chambers at interim Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W. #200.

SCORE is an organization made up of retired executives who provide free mentoring and education to businesses. Cuykendall will provide more information on the organization and how to get help to grow your business.