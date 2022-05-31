Science day camp offered for 4th-6th graders this summer

Sound Salmon Solutions is offering two seesions of a week-long science day camp in Edmonds for fourth- through sixth-grade students this summer.
INVEST: Salish Scientists is a hands-on camp located at the Willow Creek Salmon and Watershed Educationa Center. in Edmonds. INVEST stands for Implementing Nature’s Values Empowers Stewards of Tomorrow.
Children will get to explore a wetland, investigate water quality and learn to be a steward to their environment, while meeting new friends and growing their independence. This is a pilot program developed by Sound Salmon Solutions environmental educators.
Session 1 runs from July 18-22, and session 2 from Aug. 1-5. Cost is $375 per student; there are two scholarships available. You can register at tinyurl.com/invest-summer-camp.
To learn more, view this flier, email nico@soundsalmonsolutions.org or call 425-252-6686.
