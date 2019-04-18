Schools superintendent at Mountlake Terrace HS April 18 for community discussion

Edmonds School District Superintendent Dr. Kris McDuffy will be to Mountlake Terrace High School on Thursday, April 18.

The appearance is one of several “Conversations with Kris: A Superintendent & Parent Community Discussion” that McDuffy is conducting throughout the school district this spring. The Mountlake Terrace event will be held in the school library beginning a 6:30 p.m.

The community meeting is being held as the district continues to put together its staffing level plans for the 2019-2020 school year. “I know that they are currently being discussed by cabinet-level staff,” confirmed Amanda Ralston, ESD Communications Coordinator.