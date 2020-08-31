Schools may be remote, but Clothes for Kids still helping students in need

While school locations are physically closed due to the pandemic, Lynnwood-based Clothes For Kids is continuing to providing quality clothing to local Edmonds School District students in need. While school locations are physically closed due to the pandemic, Lynnwood-based Clothes For Kids is continuing to providing quality clothing to local Edmonds School District students in need.

“Kids learning from home will continue to grow and their need for clothing is still very real,” Clothes for Kids notes.

During the shutdown in the spring, Clothes For Kids provided 120 emergency wardrobes to students. They reopened for school shopping on Aug. 10 – by appointment only this year — and have already served over 375 students.