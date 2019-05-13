Schools Foundation receives $26K gift of stock from MTHS alumna, spouse

The Foundation for Edmonds School District announced today that alumna Blair (Benshoof) Sprunk (Mountlake Terrace High School ’84) and her husband Eric, chief operating officer at Nike, have donated $26,000 to the “Hawks Helping Hawks” athletic scholarship fund at Mountlake Terrace High School. The gift of Nike stock will increase the fund first established by the couple in 2014.

“Eric and I wanted to add to the balance in our scholarship fund because we recognize the value of higher education and we know how expensive it can be,” said Blair Sprunk. “We also remember our roots and want to invest in the people and places that shaped our own lives.”

Five years ago, the Sprunks donated $50,000 to a scholarship fund that has distributed $1,000 annual awards to Mountlake Terrace High School seniors pursuing vocational, 2-year or 4-year degrees. The “Hawks Helping Hawks” Scholarship is in honor of Blair Sprunk’s mothers, Carol Benshoof and Franque Remington.

“Blair and Eric have opened doors to college for so many students who might not go otherwise,” said Executive Director Deborah Anderson. “That they choose to once again support Blair’s alma mater in this way makes their gift all the more special, and we thank them.”

Blair Sprunk was a was a class salutatorian and member of the Mountlake Terrace High School Cheer Squad in the early 1980s. Eric Sprunk joined Nike in 1993 and has been the corporation’s Chief Operating Officer since July 1, 2013.

With an all-volunteer board and active community participants, the Foundation for Edmonds School District provides supplemental funding to support students, families and educators in the pursuit of educational excellence. Learn more at www.foundationesd.org.