School district’s second cultural fair delights hundreds

Posted: January 27, 2024

Ukrainian singer Faith Andrus performs with her little helper on the piano.

Mexican fineries
Face painting complements the festive atmosphere.
Eskanov Abraha doled out generous portions of Eritrean food.
Members of the Latino Educational Training Institute (LETI) chat with passersby.
Victor Ramirez showed off art and musical instruments from Indigenous Meso-American cultures.
A drum ensemble.
Edmonds Pungmul Pae’s Korean Traditional Drumming echoed throughout the hall.
Kids loved the drum lessons from Pa Ousman Joof of the WA West African Center.
Edmonds Pungmul Pae’s Korean Traditional Drumming.
A diligent performer is right on cue.
Korean-American youth group YouthKAN gave out Asian drinks to those who shared their stories.
Youth Services Librarian Adrianna from the Lynnwood Library brought crates of books to give out.
African art that showcases the personality and craftsmanship of the creator.
A member of the Multicultural Association of Edmonds talks with a visitor over treats.
A mosaic mask of Tezcatlipoca.
Flags hanging.
This young lady is playing with a ball she got from the library booth.
Attendees were given the chance to share what diversity, equity and inclusion meant to them.

From music to art to cuisine, hundreds of attendees enjoyed displays of cultural heritage Saturday at the Edmonds School District’s second annual cultural fair, this year at Lynnwood High School. Visitors were able to listen to music from across the globe including Western Africa, Ethiopia, the Honduras, Ukraine and Korea. Most students came with their families, giving kids to a chance to try unusual sweets and parents an opportunity to learn about community resources like local library programs and nearby multicultural associations.

–Photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis

