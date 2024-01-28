School district’s second cultural fair delights hundreds

Ukrainian singer Faith Andrus performs with her little helper on the piano.

From music to art to cuisine, hundreds of attendees enjoyed displays of cultural heritage Saturday at the Edmonds School District’s second annual cultural fair, this year at Lynnwood High School. Visitors were able to listen to music from across the globe including Western Africa, Ethiopia, the Honduras, Ukraine and Korea. Most students came with their families, giving kids to a chance to try unusual sweets and parents an opportunity to learn about community resources like local library programs and nearby multicultural associations.

–Photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis