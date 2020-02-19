School district thanks voters for passing levy, will work with community on new bond request

The Edmonds School on Wednesday issued a news release thanking voters for supporting the district’s $96 million technology/replacement levy during last week’s special election and promising to work with the community on a new capital construction bond request.

The proposed $600 million capital bond received support from more than 56% of voters but did not meet the 60% needed for a supermajority, which is required for all bonds to pass in the state of Washington. The district said it is working on next steps now and plans to put another capital bond measure before voters later this year.

“I am so proud of our community and the focus placed on technology for our students and staff,” said School Board President Deborah Kilgore. “As for the capital needs in our district, the school board is already working to come back to the discussion table with our community to find a solution.”

Superintendent Kristine McDuffy also said she appreciates the support from voters.

“I want to thank everyone for getting their ballots turned in for this important election for our district,” she said. “We are thrilled over 58% of voters want us to continue the great work with our technology program. While the bond did not pass, the school board and I are working diligently on a plan to reach out to the community and see how we can move forward to address the $1.7 billion capital needs.”

The four-year replacement technology/capital levy approved by voters includes the following:

Continuation of one-to-one computers in grade 2-12 and two students to one computer in grades K-1, along with online curriculum, other software systems and instructional systems.

Updated classroom technology, teacher training and support.

A portion of the levy, approximately 37%, will go towards capital facility improvements that include safety, security and emergency preparedness improvements at every school along with other system upgrades and replacements.

The $600 million bond that failed to obtain 60% voter support would have allowed the district to build the following: