School district provides update on stages of re-entry plan

In an update to families on its Edmonds Schools Stages of Re-entry Plan, the Edmonds School District said it is on track for all Stage 1 students to have in-person learning opportunities available by the end of the month.

On Monday, Jan. 4, the district said it welcomed Developmental Kindergarten classes back into its school buildings. The Developmental Kindergarten programs serve students with disabilities including deficits in language, cognition, social/emotional, speech, and/or motor skills.

On Tuesday, Jan. 19, the district said it plans to bring in Intensive Support programs housed at Brier Elementary School and Maplewood K-8. The district also plans to bring back the Intensive Support program at Scriber Lake High School, the Project Search program, and some VOICE students.

As the district wraps up Stage 1, it said it is actively working on details for Stage 2, which includes offering in-person learning to kindergarten, first- and second-grade students and several more special education programs. Prior to launching Stage 2, those families will receive a digital form where they will choose in-person or remote learning for their students.

“We are working with our employee groups in the coming weeks and hope to provide updates in the coming weeks with more specifics, including student schedules, for Stage 2,” the district update said. “We appreciate your patience as we work through the details and continue to keep the health of students and staff at the forefront of our decisions.”

The district added that it continues to work with Snohomish Health District on all decisions for in-person learning. Famiilies are encouraged to watch this video from the health district, which addresses many common questions.