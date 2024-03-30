School district hosting dual language kindergarten information night April 15

Parents interested in giving their child the chance to become bilingual and biliterate are encouraged to visit a dual language kindergarten information night hosted by the Edmonds School District Monday, April 15.
The program for incoming kindergarten families will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the board room at the Edmonds School District Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W. in Lynnwood.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.