School district announces grades 3-6 will return to in-person learning April 12, with grades 7-12 back April 19

The Edmonds School District said Monday that it intends to offer in-person learning to students in grades 3-12 by mid-April, joining the grade K-2 students who are returning March 22.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced last Friday he would issue an emergency proclamation this week that all schools in the state must offer an option for in-person learning for K-12 students by April 19. In a letter to families Friday, Balderas said the district will “do everything we can to meet the mandate.” Another letter was sent to families Monday, confirming that all students would be offered an in-person option.

The Monday letter also said that students in grades 3-6 would be able to access in-person learning April 12, following the district’s spring break that begins April 5. Edmonds School District spokesperson Harmony Weinberg also confirmed Monday that students in grades 7-12 will be offered in-person instruction starting April 19.

Per the governor’s directive, grades K-6 must have an in-person option by April 5 and grades 7-12 by April 19. Additionally, districts are required to offer 30% of instructional time on-site in classrooms at least two days per week.

With plans to offer in-person learning, learning hubs offering support to students in grades 3-12 will be canceled. Additionally, hubs serving English learners will end Friday, April 2.

According to the district letter, Edmonds Hub (also known as eHub), which serves McKinney-Vento students and students in foster care, will continue to operate.

The district will send families an email with a link to a Student Intent Form where they will choose in-person or fully remote learning for their student. The form is due at 11 p.m. March 17.

The email will only be sent to Guardian One of Family One in Skyward Family Access. Families are advised to make sure the correct email address is listed in Skyward Family Access for the parent or guardian who should receive the email.

Here is the letter sent to families Monday: